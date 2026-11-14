Private schools in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, must report students who have been absent for five consecutive days without explanation to the authorities. Notification will also be required if unjustified absence amounts to 10% or more of a student's school days during an academic term, The National reports.

New requirements for schools

The rules were introduced by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) as part of its student protection and safeguarding framework. It is intended to strengthen educational institutions’ responsibility for identifying possible threats to children’s safety and wellbeing.

Schools must keep accurate attendance records, establish the reasons for repeated or unexplained absences, and identify patterns that may indicate a student needs additional support or protection. If there are grounds to believe that a child is in danger, staff must not wait for the five-day or 10% thresholds to be reached: the case must be immediately referred to the designated student safeguarding officer.

For vulnerable students, institutions may introduce stricter attendance monitoring in order to intervene earlier. Schools must also track recurring short absences during the school day, including frequent visits to the toilet or school medical room, if these may indicate a risk to the student’s safety.

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Contact with families and different rules

For students under the age of 18, schools must contact parents, guardians, or caregivers to establish the reason for the absence. Institutions must contact students aged 18 and over directly; family members may be involved only with the student’s consent or where there is a risk of harm.

The policy also applies to universities, vocational and technical education institutions, and early development centres, but their attendance-recording requirements differ. Universities and vocational and technical education institutions are not automatically subject to the five-day and 10% thresholds, and must set their own indicators, taking into account evening, distance, and part-time study.

Educational institutions must also have written procedures for cases in which a student cannot be located during the school day. Such cases must be immediately referred to student safeguarding staff and the institution’s management, with parents and relevant authorities notified where necessary.

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