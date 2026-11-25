In the United States, sellers of Nvidia graphics processing units are seeking new buyers after rules were tightened restricting remote access by China-linked companies to advanced computing power for artificial intelligence. CNBC reports that an unusually large volume of offers to sell Nvidia GPUs appeared on the market after the new measures were announced.

New rules for access to computing

The Bureau of Industry and Security of the US Department of Commerce announced an interim final rule on November 16, which took effect on November 19. It restricts certain operating arrangements at foreign data centers under which China-linked customers can obtain significant volumes of advanced computing power.

The new restrictions are part of tighter controls on the circumvention of export restrictions. These restrictions effectively prohibit the direct sale to China of Nvidia's most advanced chips, but Chinese companies could access them remotely through data centers abroad.

Offers involving thousands of GPUs

According to three CNBC sources, the increase in the number of GPUs put up for sale is directly linked to the new rule. Jack Duhamel, president of AI infrastructure marketplace GPU Mart, said that one company directly explained its intention to sell Nvidia chips by citing the new US restrictions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Two sources who wished to remain anonymous said that sellers are likely trying to dispose of chips initially intended for data centers where Chinese companies would rent access to computing. Duhamel and one source also reported offers to find buyers for thousands of B300 GPUs, one of Nvidia's most advanced products.

Nvidia declined to comment, while the Bureau of Industry and Security did not respond to CNBC's request. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the new rules are intended to close loopholes, including the possibility of indirect access to advanced chips through data centers in third countries.

During a third-quarter earnings call on November 17, Nvidia's then acting CEO Colette Kress said the company was still studying the new restrictions. At the same time, she expected Nvidia's performance to remain strong, as demand for chips significantly exceeds supply.

Read us on