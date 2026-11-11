In China, total sales during the Singles’ Day discount festival, which falls on November 11, exceeded 1 trillion yuan, or $154 billion, as of October 31. This generally matches the figure for the same period last year, according to data from the Syntun platform reported by Asharq Al-Awsat.

Singles’ Day is China’s largest online shopping festival and begins several weeks before November 11. In 2025, total sales during the campaign reached a record nearly 1.7 trillion yuan, or $254 billion. The publication notes that retailers increased this figure primarily by extending the duration of sales.

Consumer caution

Consumer demand in China is being restrained by a prolonged downturn in the real estate sector, which has affected household confidence. Housing prices have fallen by about 20% or more from their 2021 peak, with smaller cities and the secondary market suffering more severely.

From January through September, China’s economy grew by 4.6% year-on-year, but exports accounted for a significant share of this growth. Retail sales of consumer goods increased by only 1.1% year-on-year over the same period.

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Shaun Rein, managing director of China Market Research Group in Shanghai, said that Chinese middle-class consumers have lost much of their confidence and that festival discounts are no longer as attractive as they once were. Yaling Jiang, founder of research firm ApertureChina, called the phenomenon “discount fatigue,” as promotions now run throughout the year on many platforms.

Bet on AI and selected categories

Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall online platforms integrated Qwen AI even before the campaign began to help users with orders and product recommendations. AI token plans are also being offered for the first time during the festival.

At the same time, certain categories are showing more resilient demand. According to WPIC Marketing + Technologies, online sales of imported fish oil rose by nearly 43% year-on-year in the 12 months through September. Sales of supplements for sleep, joints and bone strengthening increased by 28–37%.

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