In the United States, new home sales rose by 14.2% in October compared with the previous month. According to Anadolu Agency, citing the US Department of Commerce, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales was 701,000 units. The department released the data on Wednesday.

Sales exceeded the forecast

The market forecast for October projected sales at 650,000 units at a seasonally adjusted annual rate. Thus, the actual figure was higher than market expectations.

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The increase in sales in October followed a decline in September. In September, new home sales fell by 9.7% month-on-month to 614,000 units at a seasonally adjusted annual rate.

Price dynamics

Year-on-year, new home sales in October increased by 7.5% compared with the same month of the previous year. At the same time, the median price of a new home sold in the United States decreased by 3.2% year-on-year to $391,300.

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