Sales of fully electric cars in Europe in October 2026 rose by 49% compared with October last year. Total sales of electric vehicles, including fully electric models and plug-in hybrids, amounted to 510,000 units — 36% more year-on-year, Electrek reports, citing Benchmark Mineral Intelligence data.

At the same time, compared with September, the European EV market declined by 17%. September's figures were record-high, in particular due to the change of registration plates in the United Kingdom, which takes place twice a year. During the first 10 months of the year, 4.5 million EVs were sold in Europe, 31% more than in the same period of 2025.

Germany, the United Kingdom and Portugal

In Germany, the share of EVs exceeded 45% of all new car sales — the highest figure since December 2022. Sales of fully electric cars in the country rose by almost 80% year-on-year, to more than 95,000 units.

In the United Kingdom, EV sales increased by 30%. In Portugal, EVs accounted for 55% of new car sales in October.

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The global market and the situation in China

Globally, 2.09 million EVs were sold in October, 8% more than a year earlier but 3% less than in September. Total global sales from January through October reached 17.5 million units, up 5% year-on-year.

China sold 1.14 million EVs during the month: this was 5% more than in September but 12% less year-on-year. At the same time, exports of Chinese new energy passenger vehicles, which include BEVs and plug-in hybrids, nearly reached 600,000 units in October, setting a monthly record.

In North America, EV sales rose by 24% to 130,000 vehicles, showing year-on-year growth for the first time since the beginning of 2026. However, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence notes that the comparison is with October 2025, when sales in the United States fell sharply after the federal tax credit expired.

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