Tesla sales in China fell 66% in October — Electrek

In China, Tesla sold 8,817 vehicles in October 2026, down 66% year-on-year and marking the company’s lowest monthly result in this market since July 2022. This was reported by Electrek, citing data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The overwhelming majority of deliveries went to export

The CPCA recorded Tesla China’s wholesale deliveries at 67,829 vehicles in October, up 10.3% from October of the previous year. At the same time, 59,012 vehicles, or 87% of the total volume, were exported. Only 8,817 vehicles went to China’s domestic market.

According to CnEVPost, of the vehicles sold in China, 7,807 were Model Y cars and another 1,010 were Model 3 cars. Compared with September, when Tesla sold 64,837 vehicles in China, the October figure fell by 86%.

Lowest result since July 2022

In October 2024, Tesla sold 40,485 vehicles on China’s domestic market, and in October 2025, 26,006. In January, April and July 2026, the company’s sales in China amounted to 18,485, 25,956 and 27,249 vehicles, respectively.

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In the first ten months of 2026, Tesla sold 389,905 vehicles in China, 15% fewer than the 458,710 sold during the same period in 2025. This was also 22% below the January–October 2024 result, when the company sold 500,688 vehicles.

China’s electric vehicle market

According to preliminary CPCA data, retail sales of NEV-category vehicles in China fell by 10% year-on-year in October to 1.148 million units. The overall passenger car market declined by 25%.

Meanwhile, Tesla exports from its Giga Shanghai plant rose by 101% in January–October to 420,984 vehicles. Thus, during this period, the plant exported more vehicles than Tesla sold on China’s domestic market.

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