World Food Programme Executive Director Luke Lindberg said that military risks to key sea routes in the Middle East and the Black Sea could increase the agency's costs by $727 million by mid-2027. According to him, this could put food assistance for another 7.3 million people at risk, Korea Herald reports.

Call for a new Black Sea corridor

Lindberg called on diplomats to ensure the safe transport of Ukrainian grain and grain from Russia, the aggressor state, through the Black Sea. He proposed using the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which operated in 2022–2023 with UN mediation and enabled the safe export of nearly 33 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain, as a model.

According to the WFP chief, a new agreement should cover exports from both Ukraine and Russia in order to be acceptable to the parties. He also called for a swift solution so that around 10 million tonnes of Ukrainian and Russian grain already stored in silos could reach people in need of assistance.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rising costs and hunger risks

Lindberg told the UN Security Council that restrictions on food exports and supplies of agricultural resources through the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Black Sea are being compounded by climate shocks, including El Niño. According to him, 266 million people worldwide are already experiencing acute hunger, while there is a risk of famine in parts of Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia.

The WFP chief also said that as of mid-October, the number of vessels carrying wheat and corn that passed through the Bosporus was 63% lower than during the same period in 2025. According to him, more than 300 attacks were recorded, and at least 40 crew members were killed. As a result, about 10 million tonnes of Russian and Ukrainian wheat may not reach global markets this year—an amount that would have been enough to feed 44 million people.

WFP has already lowered its 2027 food assistance target to 91 million people from 110 million this year. Additional costs could further reduce the reach of the agency's programs.

Read us on