In India, annual food inflation accelerated to 7.74% in September amid rising prices for staple foods, while a weak monsoon is creating risks for the future winter crop. The country’s overall inflation rate stood at 5.54%, approaching the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India’s 6% target range, The Japan Times reports.

Millions of farmers, primarily in the south and west of the country, are facing water shortages ahead of winter crop sowing. In the Jalna district of Maharashtra state, around 48% less rainfall fell this year than average. Amarsingh Ghusinge, a farmer from the village of Rajewadi, said he cannot sow wheat and chickpeas due to insufficient soil moisture and a lack of funds.

Risks to the harvest

Weak monsoon rains are forcing farmers to sow winter crops under unfavorable conditions, increasing the risk of poor plant growth and lower yields. This could further intensify price increases for sugar, pulses, wheat and rice, which are already becoming more expensive amid a strong El Niño phenomenon.

Onions, milk and poultry products are also becoming more expensive. Devendra Pant, chief economist at India Ratings and Research, suggested that food inflation could reach around 10% in October–December due to weak rains, higher global prices and a weaker rupee. In his view, this could push the central bank toward further interest rate increases.

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Prices for protein products

Protein products became one of the main drivers of inflation. In September, the pace of meat price growth slowed to 8.7%, compared with 12% in August. At the same time, inflation in the prices of milk, other dairy products and eggs accelerated to 5.1% from 4.8%.

Poultry producers have not yet fully passed on the higher cost of feed, which consists mainly of corn and soybeans, to consumers. Uddhav Ahire, chairman of Anand Agro Group, expects broiler prices to rise from January because of more expensive feed and limited supply.

Sugar prices have increased by nearly 30% over the past year. The Indian government allowed duty-free imports of 1 million tonnes of sugar to reduce the shortage: according to estimates cited by the source, consumption this year will exceed 29 million tonnes, while production will be less than 27.5 million tonnes. At the same time, expensive imports, a weaker rupee and higher transportation costs limit the ability to curb prices through overseas supplies.

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