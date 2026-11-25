Food inflation in India reached 8.94% in October, while overall retail inflation stood at 6.09%, compared with 5.54% in September, BBC News reports. Residents of rural areas experienced the sharpest rise in food prices, where the figure reached 9.09%, compared with 8.68% in cities.

Vegetables, rice and gas are becoming more expensive

Economists link the rise in food prices to weather disruptions, supply shortages and increased costs of production resources. Nearly 60% of Indian agricultural land depends on rainfall, and this year's southwest monsoon was 13% below normal and unevenly distributed across the country.

According to estimates by analytics company Crisil, the cost of a homemade vegetarian thali — a traditional set of dishes — rose by 12% year-on-year in October. The non-vegetarian option became 9% more expensive. The price of a vegetarian thali was affected by higher prices for onions, tomatoes, other vegetables, cooking oil, rice and cooking gas.

Rice prices rose by about 10% over the year, pulses by 8%, cooking oil by 13%, and LPG gas by 10%. Crisil representative Pushan Sharma said that price growth is no longer limited to several goods but is becoming broader.

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The greatest pressure is on poor households

Food and beverages account for 36.75% of the basket of goods and services used to measure consumer inflation in India. Although this share has declined from 45.86% in the previous calculation series, food remains the main driver of inflation and has a particularly strong impact on low-income families.

According to calculations by Crisil chief economist Dharmakirti Joshi, inflation for the poorest 20% of rural households was 6.9% in October, while for the richest 20% it was 6.5%. In cities, the respective figures were 6.1% and 5.3%.

Experts also point to problems with storing, sorting, processing and transporting perishable products. Onions and tomatoes are particularly prone to seasonal price spikes, while rice and wheat rise in price more slowly, but their high cost may persist longer. At the same time, government grain stocks exceed the minimum established levels, and the free food programme covers about 800 million people.

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