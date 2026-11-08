Professor says hanbok is mislabeled on marketplaces — Korea Herald

Seo Kyoung-duk, a professor at Sungshin Women’s University, said that listings on South Korean e-commerce platforms Coupang and Naver label hanbok, traditional Korean clothing, as hanfu, traditional Chinese attire. Korea Herald reports.

Call to review listings

In a Facebook post, the professor also named Gmarket and 11st. According to him, sellers on major Korean marketplaces used the terms “hanbok” and “hanfu” interchangeably. Seo Kyoung-duk called on the platforms to monitor third-party sellers’ listings and ensure that these types of clothing are clearly distinguished in product descriptions.

The professor stressed that hanbok and hanfu are different types of attire. In his view, although marketplaces mainly provide sellers with a venue to list products, they should prevent such cases through continuous monitoring. He added that Chinese clothing can be sold, but it should be labeled accurately.

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Similar cases on international platforms

Two days earlier, Seo Kyoung-duk drew attention to similar listings on AliExpress. He said that Koreans living abroad had alerted him that the Chinese platform grouped hanbok and hanfu into one category. The professor called on AliExpress to separate these categories so that shoppers can distinguish the clothing.

According to the report, in December 2025, YTN reported on sellers on Amazon who labeled hanfu as hanbok. In February 2024, the broadcaster also reported that hanfu appeared in the “Chinese hanbok” category on AliExpress and Temu. Seo Kyoung-duk said he plans to work with Koreans abroad to identify and correct misleading listings for Korean cultural products on major international shopping sites.

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