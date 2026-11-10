China’s foreign trade surplus exceeded $1 trillion in the first 10 months of 2026. The increase was driven by sales of high-tech products amid global competition to develop artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Exports offset weak domestic demand

As The Japan Times reports, Beijing is increasingly relying on external demand to support the economy. Domestic consumption in the country remains subdued, while the downturn in the real estate market continues.

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Analysts expect the global investment boom in AI to support demand for Chinese technology goods through 2027. At the same time, they warn that deeper reliance on foreign markets makes China more vulnerable to protectionist measures by other countries and may conceal persistent problems in the domestic economy.

APEC summit in Shenzhen

The trade data were released ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, which is scheduled to take place next week. Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet for the third time this year. Topics of the meeting may include the broader economic relations between the two countries and tariff policy.

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