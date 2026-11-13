Micron union in Taiwan ends profit-sharing talks — Taipei Times

The union of workers at US-based Micron Technology’s plant in Taoyuan, Taiwan, said it was withdrawing from further negotiations with the company on introducing a new profit-sharing system. The organization acknowledged that its campaign had failed to achieve its goal, calling the outcome “our defeat.”

As Taipei Times reports, Micron had been holding talks on compensation with the union representing hundreds of workers at its Taoyuan facility for several weeks. The company produces about 50–60% of its memory chips in Taiwan.

Strike threats

More than 2,000 employees had threatened to strike, demanding a larger share of the company’s profits amid growing demand for chips for artificial intelligence data centers. Ultimately, only a few workers stopped work for one day.

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The union said its members may sign an agreement that, according to the union, requires them to waive the right to future disputes in order to receive bonuses and other new employment benefits. At the same time, the organization said it would no longer take part in negotiations scheduled for next Tuesday.

The company’s position

Micron denied requiring workers to sign individual agreements or waive any rights. The company said it respects workers’ legal right to form unions and engage in collective bargaining and intends to continue constructive dialogue with the Taoyuan union.

At Micron’s larger facility in Taichung, a union representing thousands of workers reached an agreement with the company last month after settling a number of issues. Micron Memory Taiwan president Lu Donghui said the company had agreed to introduce a quarterly profit-sharing bonus in addition to the annual bonus and increase contributions to the pension fund.

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