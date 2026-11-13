In South Korea, the Samsung Biologics union will hold an online vote on joining the Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU). The vote will run from Friday through Tuesday amid the company’s second partial strike and ahead of the resumption of collective bargaining with management, Korea Herald reports.

Partial strike has continued since November 6

According to the publication, about 500 union members are taking part in the strike, which began on November 6 and is set to continue until November 27. Employees from quality control and quality assurance, microbiology, logistics, production support and manufacturing functions have joined the action.

The union called on participants not to perform work suspended due to the strike. Employees outside the designated strike groups were also instructed to refuse to replace colleagues in such positions. Samsung Biologics said, however, that the action has not yet caused production disruptions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Court restrictions and negotiations

The partial format of the strike is linked to a court ruling that restricted strike action in key manufacturing operations. The court expanded to nine categories the list of work subject to restrictions. Following this, the union focused on auxiliary and indirect manufacturing functions.

The union, which has around 4,000 members, said it needs support from a higher-level labor organization because of its limited capabilities at the company level. All its members may participate in the vote. Approval of the affiliation requires participation by a majority of registered members and support from a majority of those voting.

The sides plan to resume negotiations on Tuesday after intensive consultations scheduled for November 3 broke down. Management asked to postpone them for two weeks, citing trust issues and the union’s demand to replace some members of the negotiating team. The union accused the company of unilaterally withdrawing from negotiations. Both sides say they remain open to dialogue.

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