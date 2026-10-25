At Uitenhage Provincial Hospital in Kariega, South Africa, the Hospersa union is demanding stronger security following a nighttime clash in the trauma unit. According to union representative Thembisa Witbooi, security guards were attacked during the incident, while doors, windows and other hospital property were damaged, Daily Maverick reports.

Conflict near the trauma unit

According to Witbooi, the conflict began after a patient arrived at the unit with several relatives. Hospital rules allow only one person to accompany a patient. The patient was classified in the yellow triage category, meaning urgent care was needed but there was no immediate threat to life.

Witbooi stated that the patient's relatives may have been under the influence of alcohol. According to her, after security prevented them from entering the trauma unit, the patient went outside and called on the relatives to confront healthcare workers. The relatives allegedly tried to force their way into the restricted area, causing a clash with security.

The union representative claims that stones were thrown at glass doors during the clash, breaking several of them, while wheelchairs were also thrown and hospital beds were pushed.

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Union demands

Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said the department received a report about the incident at around 1:10 a.m. on October 24. According to him, a man was taken to a police station, where he acknowledged in a written statement that he and his wife had damaged the hospital's doors and windows and undertook to fully compensate for the damage.

Manana noted that at the time of his comment, a case had not yet been opened. Among the possible charges, he named assault, malicious damage to property, and violating the law on access to public premises and vehicles.

Hospersa says that staff at the facility regularly face violence and go to work in fear. Two security guards are currently on duty near the trauma unit, but the union is demanding that their number be increased in the unit and throughout the hospital, as well as stricter controls at the main entrance. The Department of Health said it conducts periodic security audits and uses surveillance cameras and panic buttons connected to a 24-hour armed response service.

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