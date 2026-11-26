Germany’s Ver.di trade union has called on Amazon employees to hold a warning strike on Black Friday, November 27. The action is expected to cover 11 company sites in Germany, Der Spiegel reports.

Union demands

Ver.di seeks to secure legally binding collective agreements from the US online retailer. The union demands recognition of collective agreements for retail workers, as well as the conclusion of a “Good and Healthy Work” wage agreement.

Silke Zimmer, a member of Ver.di’s federal executive board responsible for trade, said that employees are striking despite mass intimidation. According to the union, pay at Amazon often does not provide workers with sufficient means to live on, while the work involves considerable physical strain. Ver.di cites monotonous processes at fulfillment centers, carrying heavy loads and aggressive digital monitoring of workers among the problems.

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Sites covered by the strike

Amazon sites in Leipzig, Bad Hersfeld, Dortmund, Werne, Rheinberg, Mönchengladbach, Frankenthal, Gera, Graben, Koblenz and Achim are expected to join the strike. Ver.di also claims that around 40,000 company employees are tracked using digital trackers at every stage of their work.

Amazon said it is ensuring more reliable deliveries than ever. The company said it is hiring approximately 13,000 seasonal workers in Germany, raises wages every year, and that the average starting hourly pay is €16.66. According to Amazon, more than half of its employees have worked for the company for over five years.

According to Ver.di, the strike in Germany is part of an international day of action by the UNI Global union federation under the slogan Make Amazon Pay.

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