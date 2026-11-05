The Transport Workers Union said that US passenger rail operator Amtrak plans to allow passengers to carry firearms in locked cases directly in intercity train cars starting in January 2027. Amtrak had previously said it was considering such a policy but had not announced a timeline for its implementation, The Guardian reports.

Transportation procedure

According to the union, a gun owner must bring the weapon in a case to an Amtrak station employee. The employee will place a company-owned combination lock on the case. The passenger will then be able to take the case into the train car, and an Amtrak employee will remove the lock at the arrival station.

Currently, Amtrak allows firearms to be transported only on several long-distance routes, where they are kept in secured baggage cars. According to Brian Delucia, a representative of TWU's international division, the new rules could apply to about 1,500 more trains daily across the country.

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Union objections

The union, which represents 360 Amtrak onboard employees, opposed the new policy. John Feltz, director of TWU's rail division, said that access to guns in passenger cars creates risks for people in an enclosed space.

According to him, the case or lock could malfunction, and an angry passenger could forcibly access the weapon. The union also called on the federal government to abandon the new procedure, stressing that many Amtrak stations have no company employees or law enforcement officers to respond to possible incidents.

The new rules could apply, in particular, to Northeast Corridor routes between Washington, New York, and Boston, used by about 750,000 people daily. Amtrak did not immediately comment on the plan.

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