Trade unions in France have called for a strike on Tuesday demanding higher wages. Students are also expected to join it.

Planned strike

This was reported by France 24. In the headline of its video report, the broadcaster says that new mass protests are expected in France.

The source links the planned strike to the unions' demand for higher pay. The report also refers to widespread public discontent in the country.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Electoral context

According to France 24, less than five months remain until France's presidential election. Journalist Monte Francis asked Ariane Bogain, a senior lecturer in French politics at Northumbria University, what role this discontent could play in the upcoming vote.

France 24's video report on the expected protests was published on November 17, 2026.

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