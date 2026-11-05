Representatives of women's national football teams from 45 countries may resort to legal action against FIFA over the difference in prize money paid at the men's and women's World Cups. They seek to reach an agreement with the federation before the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil, Anadolu Agency reports, citing The Athletic.

Footballers' demands

In September, representatives of 45 countries, together with the global footballers' union FIFPRO, sent a letter to FIFA. They demand proportionately equal prize money at the men's and women's World Cups. The players involved in the appeal included members of the national teams of Spain, England and the United States.

The footballers also insist that at least 30% of the women's prize fund be directed directly to players. Other demands include minimum standards for national teams and a mandatory collective agreement with FIFA.

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Difference in prize funds

Representatives of one of the national unions said they were ready to go to court if negotiations did not lead to clear commitments on gender equality. Several unions are discussing the possibility of legal action.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in 2023 that he sought to equalize World Cup prize money by 2027, but no binding agreement has yet been concluded. Prize money of $110 million was paid at the 2023 Women's World Cup, while payouts from the 2026 men's tournament amounted to $655 million.

According to The Athletic, FIFA is considering increasing the prize fund for the 2027 Women's World Cup to at least $220 million, but the decision has not yet been approved. FIFA and FIFPRO said that negotiations remain constructive and that conditions and payments for players are improving.

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