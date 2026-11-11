On November 11, a nationwide strike against the housing affordability crisis took place in Spain, with about 4 million workers taking part, according to trade unions. This was the country’s first general strike since 2012. The action was supported by the two largest unions, UGT and CCOO, as well as tenants’ associations opposing rising rents and evictions, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Shops and transport closed

In Madrid, protesters picketed the Gran Vía shopping street, where a number of stores, including Primark, H&M and Pull & Bear, lowered their shutters. In Barcelona, many shops were also closed or boarded up over fears of unrest.

The highest level of participation was recorded in coastal regions, where the housing problem is felt more acutely. According to UGT and CCOO, participation in ports and the automotive industry reached 90%. The unions reported a complete work stoppage, including at Volkswagen plants in Navarre and SEAT in Barcelona.

Spain’s electricity grid operator Red Eléctrica recorded a 15.5% drop in electricity consumption between 10:00 and 11:00. During rush hour, passenger traffic on the Madrid Metro was 42% lower than a week earlier, while the Barcelona Metro said trains would not run outside peak hours.

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Housing shortage and police actions

Spain’s central bank estimates the housing shortage at about 750,000 homes and forecasts that it will exceed 1 million by 2028. According to Spain’s Youth Council, the average rent is €1,176 per month, or about 98.7% of a young person’s average monthly salary.

By midday, police reported 40 arrests in connection with 476 incidents related to the strike. These included blockades of offices and industrial zones, as well as burning rubbish containers. The unions said they intended to file a criminal complaint over what they consider disproportionate police actions involving tear gas and batons. According to them, 20 protesters were injured.

The strike took place less than three weeks before the early parliamentary elections scheduled for November 29.

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