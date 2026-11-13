An international randomized study in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Spain and Australia showed that personalized mobile support through the Bump2Baby and Me app helped reduce the incidence of gestational diabetes among pregnant women at increased risk. At the same time, the participants’ average body mass index 12 months after childbirth did not differ between the groups, News-Medical reports.

Study in four countries

The Bump2Baby and Me trial involved 865 pregnant women between 12 and 24 weeks of gestation who were identified as being at increased risk of developing gestational diabetes. The study results were published in the journal Lancet Digital Health.

Participants were randomly assigned to two groups. One received standard medical care, while the other received standard care and personalized support through the app from early pregnancy until 12 months after childbirth. All women also received Bluetooth-enabled digital scales.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Support via smartphone

The app provided personalized support on nutrition, physical activity and well-being. Trained healthcare professionals held live consultations with participants and also maintained contact via text or video.

According to the researchers, the program did not cause adverse events related to mobile support. The authors also found that regular self-weighing using digital scales was independently associated with a significant reduction in body mass index.

The project lead, University College Dublin Professor Charlene O’Reilly, said that continuous interaction with the mobile program may improve metabolic indicators and reduce the incidence of gestational diabetes regardless of weight change. The team has already launched the next Bump2Baby&Me+ initiative, supported by €2 million in Horizon Europe partner funding to implement the program in routine maternity services.

Read us on