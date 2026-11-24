The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has warned that data released in 2027 may show an increase in the number of new HIV infections after a prolonged decline. The organization links the risk of a reversal in the trend to cuts in international funding for HIV response programs and disruptions in service delivery.

In its annual global update, UNAIDS said the world had come close to bringing the HIV pandemic under control, but changes in funding were putting this progress at risk. Deutsche Welle reports.

Positive trend in 2025

According to UNAIDS estimates, 41 million people worldwide were living with HIV in 2025, of whom 32.1 million were receiving antiretroviral therapy. The number of new infections was 1.2 million, compared with 1.3 million a year earlier. By comparison, 3.5 million new cases were recorded in 1994, at the peak of the infection's spread.

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The number of deaths from AIDS-related causes fell to about 570,000 in 2025, the lowest level in more than two decades. In 2024, the figure was 600,000, while in 2010 it was 1.3 million. UNAIDS attributed the progress to broader access to treatment and improved quality of medical programs.

Funding cuts

International funding for HIV response programs decreased by 18% over the past year, UNAIDS said. U.S. contributions, which remain the largest international source of support for such programs, fell by 26% between 2024 and 2025.

At the same time, disbursements by the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria declined by 13% in 2025. UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima told Reuters that the organization was already seeing signs of a possible rollback of achievements, although there is no data yet on a new rise in infections. In 2015, the UN set a goal of ending AIDS by 2030.

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