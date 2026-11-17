At the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, dozens of countries called for an assessment of the environmental integrity rules of the new UN carbon market. As Climate Home News reports, these demands are reflected in the first draft decision on the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism.

According to the publication’s sources, concerns were raised in closed discussions by the Like-Minded Group of Developing Countries, which includes Saudi Arabia, India and China, as well as least developed countries and landlocked states. They believe that the combination of requirements for project developers introduced under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement could hinder their implementation.

What the draft decision proposes

The document proposes that the mechanism’s Supervisory Body assess how conservative assumptions in its rules collectively affect the number of carbon credits issued, costs and prices. The text states that this should prevent an “excessive accumulation of conservative adjustments.”

The mechanism’s rules provide for a more cautious approach to issuing credits when there is uncertainty about emissions reductions. Industry representatives argue that this approach could lead to a systematic understatement of the number of credits and make projects financially unviable. Singapore and some Latin American countries, according to the publication, also stressed the need to preserve projects’ financial viability, while South Korea called for proportionate requirements.

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Dispute over clean cookstoves

One of the key subjects of dispute was the methodologies for projects distributing cleaner cookstoves. A 2024 Nature Sustainability study cited by Climate Home News stated that such projects may have been awarded approximately ten times more credits than they were actually justified in receiving.

In October, the Supervisory Body required developers of such projects to set aside some credits in a buffer pool in case forests that the projects claim to help preserve later burn down or are cut down. The body rejected a request for an exemption from this rule submitted by developers, corporate buyers, some environmental organizations and the UN Environment Programme.

Environmental organizations and researchers oppose weakening the standards. Erika Lennon, a senior attorney at the Center for International Environmental Law, said that loosening the rules is not climate ambition but a “license to pollute.” At the same time, the EU, Switzerland and Senegal, according to the publication’s sources, oppose assessing project profitability and lowering standards. The draft decision will still be discussed during the final days of the COP31 summit.

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