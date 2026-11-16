Australia, which is co-hosting the UN COP31 climate summit, presented a draft political agreement in Antalya, Turkey. The document calls for an immediate shift away from fossil fuels and provides for tripling funding for climate change adaptation measures in developing countries to at least $120 billion, Deutsche Welle reports.

Electrification and clean energy

The text also includes Turkey's target to increase the electrification level of global economies to 35% by 2035. The draft emphasizes clean energy but notes that electrification may have co-benefits regardless of the structure of electricity generation.

This approach has sparked controversy during the negotiations. Some participants insist that electrification should be directly linked to the use of renewable energy sources. The wording on a faster phaseout of oil, coal and gas is important, as fossil fuel-producing countries have repeatedly opposed ambitious targets in final COP conference decisions.

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Temperature target and financing

The draft expresses deep concern that the goal of keeping global warming within 1.5°C, agreed at the 2015 Paris climate conference, is now unattainable. The document calls for accelerating action to minimize the scale and duration of overshooting this threshold and to bring warming back below 1.5°C as soon as possible.

Greenpeace Germany head Martin Kaiser said that the new text contains the necessary elements for a successful conference outcome, including a goal for all industrialized countries to achieve climate neutrality by 2030. At the same time, he criticized the absence of binding provisions in the draft.

The draft agreement comprises 18 pages and 144 paragraphs. Delegates are expected to agree on it in the coming days. The main differences concern who should finance international climate action, whether assistance should be provided in the form of grants or loans, and how to increase support for developing countries.

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