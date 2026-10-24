The pro-Iranian coalition Islamic Resistance in Iraq said that the United States had allegedly violated Iraqi airspace. The group claims it recorded 171 cases of US fighter jets and reconnaissance aircraft flying over the country from September 30 through Friday. These claims have not been independently confirmed, the Jerusalem Post reports.

In its statement, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which brings together Iran-backed paramilitary formations, also accused the government in Baghdad of making concessions to Washington under US pressure. The group criticized cuts to commercial flights and the closure of border crossings with Iran.

Dispute over disarmament

The statement came amid efforts by the Iraqi government to bring the weapons of paramilitary groups under state control. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi extended the deadline for implementing this plan until June 30, 2027. He said that by then, “no weapons will remain outside the framework of the state.”

According to Rudaw, the Kataib Hezbollah and Harakat al-Nujaba groups oppose disarmament. At the same time, Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada expressed readiness to cooperate with the government.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On September 30, the US-led coalition officially ended its military mission against the Islamic State in Iraq. Some Iran-linked armed groups continue to state that weapons must be retained to confront the United States and Israel.

US warning for citizens

On October 24, the US Embassy in Iraq updated the State Department’s travel warning for the country, keeping in force the recommendation not to travel to Iraq. The department cited the risk of terrorist violence, including threats from the Islamic State and Iran-linked groups.

The State Department also warned that such formations pose a threat to US citizens, international companies and facilities, including airports, energy infrastructure, hotels and diplomatic missions. Drones, indirect fire and improvised explosive devices were named among possible means of attack.

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