Krakow prosecutor’s office plans to classify case as terrorism — RMF24

The Krakow prosecutor’s office in Poland plans on Sunday to formally launch an investigation into the attack on the city’s Main Market Square and classify the case as an act of a terrorist nature. This was reported by RMF24, citing Tomasz Waszczuk, spokesperson for the Krakow District Prosecutor’s Office.

Dead and injured

According to the outlet, on Saturday afternoon, a masked 24-year-old man drove a car onto Krakow’s Main Market Square and opened fire on people. Six people were killed in the attack and another 16 were injured, including two police officers.

The man, whom investigators consider to be the attacker, was wounded during an exchange of fire with police and detained at the scene. He was taken to hospital, where he remains under constant guard by law enforcement officers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Further investigative actions

As Waszczuk said, due to the man’s health condition, it is currently impossible to carry out the necessary procedural actions, including questioning him. According to him, the 24-year-old man has not yet been formally detained. The prosecutor’s office is waiting for information from doctors: if his condition permits, he will be charged, after which he will be questioned and a decision on preventive measures will be made.

Prosecutors are inspecting locations connected to the attack, including the car’s route, and are collecting surveillance camera recordings. Investigators are also checking the man’s past and personal connections, as well as the circumstances under which he obtained a firearms permit. According to the prosecutor’s office spokesperson, the act may be punishable by life imprisonment.

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