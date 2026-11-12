The District Prosecutor’s Office in Kraków, Poland, has opened an investigation into statements aired on the Telewizja Republika television channel following the shooting at the city’s Main Market Square. This was reported by RMF24.

Statement about the absence of police

Telewizja Republika editor-in-chief Tomasz Sakiewicz was reporting from the scene and stated that there were allegedly no police officers in the square. He also suggested that all police reserves may have been sent to Warsaw, to the Constitutional Tribunal building.

According to RMF24, a plainclothes police officer was standing behind Sakiewicz during this statement. A police insignia was visible on his left sleeve.

Sakiewicz later responded to criticism on the social network X. According to him, only one technician from the police criminal division was in the camera’s field of view, securing the area near one of the victims. He also stated that the assumption about police being deployed elsewhere had allegedly been confirmed by the facts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Complaints against the television channel

The Centrum Club announced its intention to contact the prosecutor’s office over suspected defamation of the police. Sejm Marshal Włodzimierz Czarzasty asked Agnieszka Głapiak, head of the National Broadcasting Council, to impose a financial penalty on Telewizja Republika. Culture Minister Marta Cienkowska also filed a complaint with the regulator.

According to RMF24, the shooting occurred after 24-year-old Michał O. drove a car onto the Main Market Square and opened fire on passers-by. Six people were killed and another 15 were injured. The man died in hospital on Monday morning.

Police also found the bodies of his parents and 21-year-old sister with gunshot wounds at his home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski.

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