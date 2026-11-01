The Prosecutor’s Office of the Mexican state of Michoacán stated that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) ordered the killing of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manso. According to investigators, the crime was revenge for the August 27, 2025, arrest of a local group leader known as El Rino.

Manso, who won the 2024 Uruapan mayoral election as an independent candidate, was shot dead on the evening of November 1, 2025, in the city’s historic center during the Candle Festival for the Day of the Dead. The attacker was a 17-year-old youth who was shot dead at the scene by one of the mayor’s guards.

Investigators’ version

Acting head of the Michoacán Prosecutor’s Office Israel Vega Rodríguez said on October 16, 2026, that the murder was organized crime’s retaliation for Manso’s actions as mayor. Prosecutors also claim that the mayor insulted El Rino during a Facebook broadcast that he later deleted.

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As The Rio Times reports, investigators consider Ramón Ángel, known as El R1, the leader of a CJNG cell, to be the organizer of the attack. He was detained in the state of Jalisco on July 30, 2026. His deputy, Jorge Armando, nicknamed El Licenciado, has been named as the alleged coordinator.

Detentions and progress of the investigation

As of October 16, state and federal forces had detained 33 people in the case. Two alleged organizers are being held at the federal maximum-security prison El Altiplano. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the investigation is based on around 3,500 investigative actions and 1,200 hours of video recordings.

Prosecutors said the group allegedly offered 2 million pesos, approximately $106,000, for Manso’s murder. Vega Rodríguez also said that the investigation found no evidence of involvement by two national lawmakers and a former mayor of Uruapan whom he was asked about. The Prosecutor’s Office estimates that the investigation is 90% complete, but no court verdicts have yet been announced in the case.

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