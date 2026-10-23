South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority said it would oppose bail for 59-year-old teacher Kabelo Themba, who is accused of raping a nine-year-old pupil at Busisiwe Primary School in the Zola area of Soweto. TimesLIVE reports.

Bail hearing

Themba appeared before the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on a rape charge. The case was postponed until October 29 for consideration of a formal bail application.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mahaboke Mohlatlole said that, according to the investigation’s version, the teacher allegedly raped the child in a school toilet on October 6. The pupil allegedly told her mother about the incident on the same day, and a report was filed with police on October 10.

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Education department’s response

According to Mohlatlole, Themba surrendered himself to police on October 21 and subsequently appeared in court. The prosecution explained its intention to oppose bail by the seriousness of the alleged crime and the fact that the case involves a minor.

The Gauteng Department of Education suspended the teacher as a precautionary measure after the allegations emerged. The decision was preceded by protests by parents outside the school, who demanded a response and expressed concern about how the allegations had been handled. Psychological support was also arranged for the pupil.

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