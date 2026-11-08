Paraguayan prosecutors have charged impeached President Santiago Peña with breach of trust and improper administration for personal gain in the case involving the collapse of Ueno Bank. After a hearing, Judge Hernán Otazú ordered the former head of state to be taken into custody. This was reported by France 24.

Impeachment after bank collapse

Paraguay's Senate removed Peña from office on Friday, three days after the collapse of Ueno Bank, with which he had business ties. Peña had offered to resign, but lawmakers impeached him, stripping him of the immunity he would have received in the event of resignation.

Ueno Bank was a popular online bank where nearly half of the country's 6.5 million residents held accounts. The bank also held more than $800 million in public funds. After the Central Bank took control of the institution over concerns about its solvency, depositors held street protests across the country.

Charges and the defense's position

Prosecutors allege that Peña, who had served as president since 2023, used his influence to direct millions in public deposits to Ueno Bank and concealed or downplayed its financial problems. Until last year, he owned shares in the bank's holding company, Ueno Holding.

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The former president is also accused of a conflict of interest over the appointment of former Ueno Bank director Carlos Carvalho as head of Paraguay's Central Bank. Carvalho faces the same charges, as well as charges of falsifying public documents. The court froze the assets of both defendants. Peña made no statements during the hearing.

Peña's lawyer, Ricardo Preda, denied the charges. According to him, the decision to place public funds in Paraguay is made not by the president but by a minister.

Payments to bank customers

The Central Bank said it had already begun payments to Ueno Bank customers, and more than 50% of them had recovered their money. At the same time, some people still do not have access to their savings. Vice President Pedro Alliana became the new president and promised not to leave affected depositors, including pensioners, without support.

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