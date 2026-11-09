According to The Rio Times, Peru’s Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened a preliminary investigation into suspected femicide and sexual violence after the body of a 20-year-old woman was found in the Chuquitanta area in northern Lima. The body was found on November 8. Police detained one man, but no charges have yet been filed in the case.

Case circumstances

Chuquitanta is located in the San Martín de Porres district in the north of the Peruvian capital. According to the publication, the woman’s body was found on agricultural land near Prolongación Naranjal Avenue.

People close to her said that on the evening of November 7, she left home to meet friends and was with them until almost midnight. Police reported visible signs of sexual violence.

Status of the investigation

The investigation is being conducted by Peru’s Public Prosecutor’s Office, which performs prosecutorial functions. At this stage, investigators are gathering evidence and must determine the cause of death and the circumstances of the incident.

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The cause of death has not been officially established, and autopsy results have not been made public. It is also unknown whether other people may have been involved in the case. The final legal classification will depend on the evidence gathered by prosecutors.

Under Peruvian criminal law, femicide is defined as the killing of a woman because of her gender. It is a crime distinct from ordinary murder and carries a harsher penalty.

Violence against women in Peru can be reported to the Ministry for Women’s Línea 100 hotline by dialing 100.

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