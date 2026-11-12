The prosecutor's office in Gdańsk, Poland, has sent a letter to the office of President Karol Nawrocki regarding his questioning as a witness. This was reported by RMF24. The questioning concerns an investigation into the circumstances of the acquisition of a one-room apartment in Gdańsk by Nawrocki and his wife.

The president will determine the date of questioning

According to Mariusz Duszyński, spokesperson for the Gdańsk District Prosecutor's Office, the letter was sent to the president's office on November 9. The decision to question Nawrocki was made by a prosecutor from the Gdańsk-Śródmieście District Prosecutor's Office after questioning a notary and obtaining documents from the land and mortgage registers.

The prosecutor's office did not set a fixed date for the procedural action, leaving the choice of timing to the head of state. According to the spokesperson, the questioning will most likely take place where the president performs his official duties.

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Investigation into the apartment

The Gdańsk-Śródmieście District Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation on June 13, 2025. It concerns suspected fraud to the detriment of Jerzy Ż. in 2012–2017. Investigators are determining whether the man may have been misled, including regarding the payment of the full amount for the apartment and the intention to provide him with care.

The story gained publicity after an Onet publication during the presidential campaign. The outlet reported that Nawrocki, contrary to his previous declarations, owned not one but two apartments. Nawrocki and his campaign team explained that the apartment had been transferred to him by an elderly man in exchange for caring for him. At the same time, Jerzy Ż. ended up in a social care home.

The prosecutor's office received three reports of a possible crime in connection with the purchase of the housing: from Deputy Marshal of the Senate Magdalena Biejat, a private individual, and the president of Gdańsk. At the same time, the prosecutor's office refused to open proceedings in seven other areas, including possible damage to the municipality and false statements in notarial deeds.

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