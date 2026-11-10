Polish prosecutors launch investigation into MP Kołodziejczak — RMF24

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw, Poland, has launched an investigation concerning MP and former deputy minister of agriculture and rural development Michał Kołodziejczak. According to RMF24, the proceedings concern possible coercion into specific conduct and the provision of narcotic substances.

Proceedings opened on October 27

As RMF24 reports, the Warsaw prosecutor’s office opened the proceedings on October 27. Piotr Antoni Skiba, spokesperson for the Warsaw District Prosecutor’s Office, told the Polish Press Agency that the investigation includes, among other things, the possible provision of unidentified narcotic substances to two people — one identified and one unidentified — on different dates.

Polish law provides for a penalty of between three months and five years of imprisonment for such acts.

Statements by former employees

At the beginning of October, Kanał Zero reported allegations made by Kołodziejczak’s former employees. According to the channel, they alleged aggressive behavior by him and pressure to use a substance that he allegedly presented as cocaine. Kołodziejczak denied these claims and called them slander.

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The prosecutor’s office asked Kanał Zero to provide address details of the people who spoke about possible violations, as well as the originals of the published recordings. The channel refused to provide the data and recordings, citing journalistic confidentiality and the lack of consent from the people who spoke in the report.

Search for witnesses and possible court application

Following the refusal, the prosecutor’s office began identifying these people independently. In particular, it requested personnel documentation from various institutions, including a ministry, concerning people who had cooperated with Kołodziejczak. One woman who contacted journalists has already been questioned as an injured witness. At the same time, according to Skiba, she did not participate in the Kanał Zero recording and does not have the relevant video materials.

Skiba noted that after using other methods to obtain the data, the prosecutor’s office will decide whether to file an application with the court to lift journalistic confidentiality. Following media reports, Kołodziejczak was suspended from the rights of a member of the Civic Coalition parliamentary club. A few days later, he filed a report with the Łódź branch of the Internal Security Agency regarding an alleged crime against him.

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