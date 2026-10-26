In Australia, prosecutors have withdrawn a charge of breaching bail conditions against federal MP Luke Gosling. The decision was announced on 26 October during a brief hearing at Darwin Local Court.

Charge withdrawn

According to ABC News, prosecutor Jo Poole told the court that the sole charge of breaching bail conditions had been withdrawn. No further explanation for the decision was provided during the hearing.

At the same time, Gosling still faces two charges of assaulting Northern Territory Administrator David Connolly. According to the media outlet, the MP is accused of assaulting Connolly during a Thai festival in Darwin in July. Gosling denies all charges against him.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Bail conditions and the defence’s position

The bail conditions prohibit Gosling from coming within 50 metres of the Northern Territory Government House. He must also notify Connolly’s office 48 hours in advance before attending an event where they may both be present.

The Northern Territory Administrator is the Crown’s representative in the territory and performs a ceremonial role similar to that of a state governor. The MP’s lawyer, Marty Aust, said the withdrawal of the charge was a first but significant step in the defence on all counts in the case. According to him, Gosling thanked the community for its support and will not comment further on the case while it is before the court.

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