Turkey’s pro-Kurdish DEM party has confirmed improved detention conditions for Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party. The party also called on the authorities to grant him more freedom to advance peace negotiations with the PKK, Cyprus Mail reports.

Visit to İmralı

DEM representatives visited the prison complex on İmralı Island in the Sea of Marmara over the weekend, where Öcalan has been held since 1999. According to the party, they saw a newly built facility where he is being held.

This was the first confirmation of reports that Öcalan’s place of detention had changed following the visit by DEM representatives. In a statement, the party described the improvements as a “positive development” for his working and living conditions. DEM also called on the authorities to allow Öcalan to communicate directly with the media and the public regarding peace efforts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Peace process with the PKK

In February 2025, Öcalan called on the PKK, which he founded and led, to dissolve itself and end the decades-long conflict in which more than 40,000 people have been killed. The PKK agreed to comply with the call, but progress in the peace process has been slow.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organization in Turkey, the United States and the European Union. Turkish media also reported that selected journalists could be allowed to visit Öcalan, but neither the date of the visit nor its participants were confirmed.

According to reports, in September Devlet Bahçeli, an ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said that a two-story house with a garden had been built for Öcalan on the prison grounds. According to him, Öcalan refused to enter it until he received official status. DEM did not provide details about the new accommodation, but said that Öcalan seeks to deepen his work in a role the party defined as “coordinator of peace and political interaction.”

Read us on