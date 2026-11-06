In the United States, Jason Reding Quiñones, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, has resigned from the Department of Justice. This was reported by The Hill, citing U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Blanche said on social media platform X that Quiñones had submitted his resignation and thanked him for his work combating violent crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and transnational crime. He also mentioned the criminal case against former Cuban President Raúl Castro.

Investigation without charges

Quiñones's office in South Florida was conducting a large-scale investigation concerning criminal cases involving President Donald Trump and a review of his 2016 election campaign. As The Hill writes, investigators issued numerous subpoenas, but no charges had been brought as part of this investigation at the time of publication.

Former CIA Director John Brennan was informed that he was the subject of the investigation. Brennan went to court seeking to compel prosecutors to preserve all case materials, but a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit as premature.

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Series of resignations

Quiñones's resignation became the second major resignation from the Department of Justice after the midterm elections. A day earlier, U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon left her post. According to her, she made this decision before election day.

The investigation was also accompanied by other personnel changes. Trump ally Joe diGenova, who led the review, resigned in September, reportedly due to concerns about the pace at which it was being conducted. In April, Justice Department official Maria Medetis Long resigned; according to reports, she had doubts about the strength of the evidence. Shortly after diGenova, Kurt Olsen left his post — this was reportedly connected to questions regarding his security clearance.

Case against Raúl Castro

Among the most important cases during Quiñones's tenure, The Hill names the criminal charges against Raúl Castro. According to the indictment, Castro was charged with murder in connection with the 1996 shooting down of aircraft that killed four members of the Brothers to the Rescue organization. This group searched at sea for Cubans attempting to reach the Florida coast.

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