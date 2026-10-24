In Australia, at the Supreme Court of New South Wales, prosecutor Chris Tran acknowledged that Masood Zakaria was unlawfully deported from Turkey in 2023. According to him, Zakaria was prohibited from being removed from the country. This is a key argument for the defence of the man seeking to have murder charges stayed.

Zakaria was found in Turkey after a year-long search in connection with charges over the 2021 murders of Salim and Toufik Hamze. The deaths of the father and son were two of seven killings during a feud between the Hamze and Alameddine families.

Dispute over return to Australia

The Australian Federal Police maintains it acted lawfully by hiring a private contractor to return Zakaria to Sydney. His lawyers compare the operation to an abduction. If the court grants the defence application, the former fugitive will likely be released.

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As ABC News reports, the Australian Federal Police paid $1.1 million to two companies to return Zakaria from Turkey. One of them was Cyprus-based international security company Hart International. Its chief executive told the court that the company has carried out contracts for the federal police for 26 years.

Police testimony

The proceedings are also examining discrepancies between the Australian Federal Police and the New South Wales Police. Mark Conroy, who led the investigation into the Alameddine family, said state police had considered only Zakaria’s lawful extradition. Grant Taylor, head of the Organised Crime Directorate, also stressed that state police sought extradition rather than deportation.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett and her predecessor Reece Kershaw are still due to testify in the case. Barrett has been called to give evidence about her actions in her previous role in the police during the operation, while Kershaw is to testify about a $500 tea set that Turkish authorities gave him during Zakaria’s detention.

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