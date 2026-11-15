In the United States, federal prosecutor Aaron F. Reitz warned Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren against using future congressional oversight powers to investigate private individuals and companies linked to President Donald Trump. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Prosecutor's letter

In a formal document-preservation letter, Reitz stated that Americans have the right to freely associate without aggressive and harassing actions by elected officials. He claimed that Warren plans to abuse future investigative powers to punish Trump's corporate and financial supporters.

The prosecutor referred to the senator's recent television interview, two oversight letters, and an op-ed in Time magazine. In Reitz's view, politically motivated investigations have no legitimate legislative purpose and may interfere with the powers of the executive and judicial branches.

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Demand to preserve documents

Reitz also claims that threats to issue subpoenas to Trump's associates may violate federal civil rights laws, including Sections 241 and 242 of Title 18 of the U.S. Code. In his assessment, such actions may restrict the First Amendment-guaranteed right to freedom of association.

The letter demands that Warren, her Senate staff, consultants, and campaign personnel preserve documents and emails related to her alleged intention to use her powers for political purposes. She must confirm compliance in writing by 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 23, or she may face legal sanctions. There was no immediate public response from Warren to the letter.

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