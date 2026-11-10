In Kaliningrad, Russia, prosecutors of the aggressor state have asked the court to sentence 65-year-old lawyer Maria Boncler to 15 years in prison in a treason case. Meduza reports, citing the legal project “Slovo zashchite” and lawyer Ilya Sidorov, who visited Boncler in a pretrial detention center.

Prosecution demands

According to Sidorov, prosecutors are also requesting that restrictions on Boncler’s movement be imposed and that she be fined 10,000 rubles. On November 11, the lawyer is expected to address the court with her final statement.

Boncler is known for defending defendants in political cases. She was detained at the end of May 2025 and has remained in custody since then.

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Reclassification of the case and health condition

Initially, the lawyer was investigated for confidential cooperation with a foreign state, which carries a sentence of three to eight years in prison. The case was later reclassified as treason, which in Russia can carry up to 20 years of imprisonment.

Investigators claim that in 2024 Boncler was allegedly instructed to collect data on employees of law enforcement and security agencies who identified and investigated cases against people cooperating with an “unfriendly state.” Investigators also claim that she allegedly passed information about criminal cases obtained during her legal work to the special services of an “unfriendly state.”

According to OVD-Info, Boncler was diagnosed with hypertensive heart disease, which causes spikes in blood pressure and increases the risk of stroke. In June 2026, her defense said that the lawyer nearly died in the detention center because of an uncoordinated prescription of medication.

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