In the United States, prosecutors said that former OpenAI employee Abdulrahman Alfozan frequently communicated with various people connected to the Saudi Arabian government. The prosecution is asking a court in San Francisco not to release him on bail, citing Alfozan’s weak ties to the United States and the risk that he could return to Saudi Arabia.

Recordings and confidential documents

As Engadget reports, law enforcement officers found hundreds of audio files on Alfozan’s computer. Dozens of them, according to prosecutors, contained recordings of meetings and conversations at OpenAI during September 2026.

Prosecutors claim that many of the recordings may have contained information that could constitute the company’s trade secrets. According to them, Alfozan uploaded some files to Dropbox. He also allegedly used AI to create transcripts of the recordings, sorted them by date, and renamed them according to their content.

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The defense’s position

Alfozan was arrested in October after OpenAI employees found a recording device behind a television in an executive conference room. He was fired the same day. According to prosecutors, photographs of a strategic partnership document marked “confidential” were also found on Alfozan’s phone.

The former OpenAI employee denies stealing the company’s trade secrets for Saudi Arabia and is asking for bail to be set at $1 million. Engadget, citing Bloomberg, notes that U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria doubts whether Alfozan should continue to be held in custody without evidence supporting a more serious charge.

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