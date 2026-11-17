US prosecutors have concluded their closing arguments in the criminal trial against Chinese technology company Huawei in a federal court in Brooklyn, New York. On Monday, the prosecution spent around six hours addressing the jury, South China Morning Post reports.

Huawei and three affiliated companies face 12 remaining criminal counts in the case. These include conspiracy to engage in racketeering activity, conspiracy to steal trade secrets, bank and wire fraud, as well as obstruction of justice. The company denies all allegations.

Prosecution arguments

Assistant US Attorney Meredith Arfa told jurors that Huawei allegedly used illegal methods for 20 years to develop and protect its business. Prosecutors seek to prove that the company systematically obtained competitors' confidential information in order to increase profits and protect its business.

Among the episodes, the prosecution mentioned the case involving the Tappy robot, which T-Mobile used to test smartphones. The court was shown a video in which, prosecutors claim, a Huawei employee takes part of the robot. The prosecution also referred to the alleged theft of Cisco source code and a 2013 memo that, according to prosecutors, offered bonuses to employees for obtaining competitors' confidential information.

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Episode involving business in Iran

Prosecutors also said that Huawei used Hong Kong-registered company Skycom as a covert subsidiary to circumvent US sanctions against Iran. According to the prosecution, Huawei misled banks, including HSBC, about its relationship with Skycom, while US dollar transactions linked to its business in Iran passed through the US financial system.

The prosecution also cited an admission by Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, made under a deferred prosecution agreement in 2021. She admitted that she misled HSBC by describing Skycom as a third party with ordinary business relations with Huawei, despite knowing about Huawei's control over the company. Meng Wanzhou is not a defendant in the current trial.

Huawei's defense did not have time to speak on Monday due to the length of the prosecutors' presentation and is expected to deliver its closing arguments on Tuesday. The jury may begin deliberations on Wednesday. If convicted, Huawei could face substantial fines and forfeiture of proceeds that, according to the prosecution, are linked to the alleged crimes.

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