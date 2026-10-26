Prosecutors in Taiwan are reviewing 2,302 reports of suspected voter bribery ahead of local elections. As of Oct. 19, the reports involved 2,593 people, Taipei Times reports, citing the Supreme Prosecutors Office.

Reports of election violations

Reports of possible bribery accounted for about 35.9% of the 6,415 reports of election-related offenses received by prosecutors. Law enforcement authorities also registered 53 cases involving 54 people suspected of violating the Anti-Infiltration Act.

According to prosecutors, the alleged schemes include cash payments, free meals, gift sets and the provision of benefits through charitable and local organizations in exchange for votes. The Ministry of Justice said prosecutors would act objectively and impartially regardless of the political affiliation and identity of those involved, while observing due process and human rights.

Detentions in several regions

Among the cases is an investigation into Wang Mei-kuei, the mayor of Xiulin Township in Hualien County, her husband Hu Chih-ming, and the head of a charitable organization surnamed Hsu. According to investigators, Hu may have offered voters free meals at a birthday celebration, distributed cash gifts of between NT$1,000 and NT$2,000, and used the charitable organization's funds to hold banquets. The court ordered all three to be detained without visitation rights.

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In Taichung, investigators are examining a city council candidate surnamed Cheng, who prosecutors suspect offered voters gift sets through an intermediary. During a search on Sept. 21, more than NT$15.26 million in cash and 69 sets were seized. The intermediary was detained without visitation rights, while the candidate was released on NT$100,000 bail.

Separately, prosecutors are investigating Changhua County Council Speaker Hsieh Tien-lin on suspicion of using council funds to organize banquets as part of an alleged bribery scheme. Investigators also said public funds may have been misappropriated. Hsieh and his father were detained without visitation rights, while the Taichung High Court rejected their appeals against the preventive measure.

In Kaohsiung, city council candidate Chang Chi-sheng is suspected of distributing pastry sets to voters during a Mother's Day banquet. According to the Supreme Prosecutors Office, he is also being investigated over the possible use of fisheries association resources through his father and older brother to help voters obtain qualifications and subsidies using false documents in exchange for votes. The candidate's father and brother were detained. The investigations are ongoing, and the possible criminal liability of those involved is to be established by a court.

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