Prosecutor Gillermina Choui in Fray Bentos, Uruguay, received an urgent army report on November 6 concerning the deaths of three servicemen during a nighttime swim in the Uruguay River. The document was submitted through the Prosecutor General's Office after it was received by the Ministry of Defense, The Rio Times reports.

Training on the Uruguay River

The servicemen died in late October during the 64th tactical divers course near Fray Bentos in the Rio Negro Department. The deceased were identified as Matias Vasella, as well as corporals Carlos Leandro Gomez and Juan Rocha.

Army commander General Mario Stevenazzi said that the participants in the swim were tied to a single rope and that some servicemen remained underwater. According to the publication, the rope was cut after some participants became entangled. One serviceman was rescued, while the bodies of the other three were later found in the river. The cause of death is still being determined.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Separate criminal investigation

Following the servicemen's deaths, the army launched an urgent internal administrative investigation. It was intended to establish how the training was planned and authorized, what safety measures were provided, and how the emergency response took place.

The completed report is also to be sent to Defense Minister Sandra Lazo, who will consider the issue of possible responsibility. At the same time, the prosecutor's investigation is continuing separately from the army's review. Prosecutor Choui is to analyze the submitted document in the coming days.

Mourning in the country

The Uruguayan government declared November 3 and 4 days of national mourning. Flags were lowered at government buildings, barracks, air bases, and military ships. The sole survivor, Second Lieutenant Brian Ruiz, has left intensive care and is in a regular ward at the Military Hospital in Montevideo.

Read us on