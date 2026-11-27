In China, industrial enterprises’ profits rose by 20.1% in October 2026 compared with October of the previous year. The National Bureau of Statistics of China released the data on Friday, CNBC reports.

This was the fastest growth rate since May. The October increase in profits also continued the momentum recorded in the previous month.

Ten-month data

In the first ten months of 2026, the country’s industrial companies’ profits increased by 16% year-on-year.

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Gap between sectors

CNBC describes China’s economy as developing at two speeds. Manufacturing related to artificial intelligence and exports are supporting growth.

At the same time, household consumption is lagging behind. A significant gap remains between technology manufacturing and consumer-oriented sectors. According to the outlet, this difference between sectors accompanies the acceleration in industrial profits in China in October.

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