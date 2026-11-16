Industrial production in Romania fell by 4.5% in the third quarter compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous year. According to Romania Insider, the INS statistical office recorded a deterioration in the 12-month trend: the decline amounted to 2.9%, compared with 0.9% at the end of 2025.

Production declines for the third consecutive quarter

Adjusted for seasonal fluctuations, industrial output in the third quarter decreased by 2.4% compared with the previous quarter. This was the third consecutive quarterly decline after contractions in the two previous quarters.

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The largest decline was in manufacturing

Manufacturing posted a weaker result than industry overall. Its output in the third quarter fell by 5.5% year on year, while the 12-month decline in the sector amounted to 3.8%.

At the same time, the PMI business activity index remained in growth territory throughout all three months of the quarter. Despite this, INS data indicate a decline in actual industrial output, particularly in the manufacturing sector.

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