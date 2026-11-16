At least nine companies in the United States said they had received refunds for tariffs imposed by Donald Trump’s administration and directed part of these funds to executive compensation. This is according to a ProPublica investigation reported by The Guardian.

Refunds and bonuses

ProPublica analyzed companies’ financial documents and records of conference calls about their results. The outlet found that some businesses that had previously attributed consumer price increases to import tariffs did not specify whether they would return the compensation received to customers.

Tool manufacturer Stanley Black & Decker, which sells, among other things, vacuum cleaners, power drills, and measuring tapes, expects at least $298 million in tariff refunds. In a financial disclosure, the company said that the refund received was partially offset by directly related costs for variable incentive compensation. Executives at the TJMaxx and Marshalls chains, which are also set to receive refunds, reported a similar allocation of part of the funds, ProPublica notes.

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Return of tariff payments

After the US Supreme Court ruled the so-called Liberation Day tariffs unlawful because they exceeded presidential authority, the Trump administration has returned at least $100 billion to companies since August. This is approximately 60% of about $131 billion in tariff payments.

According to ProPublica, the administration has not published a list of companies receiving refunds. Some businesses filed lawsuits against the US government immediately after the court ruling. Trump, meanwhile, said he would remember the companies that sought compensation and praised those that did not rush to make such claims.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York estimated that 26% of tariff increases are passed on to consumer prices. Yale Budget Lab, for its part, calculated that under current legislation, tariffs cost US households about $900 per year.

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