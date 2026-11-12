In China, skipping the morning dose of angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) before non-cardiac surgery reduced the incidence of arterial hypotension requiring treatment during the procedure. News-Medical reports on the results of a randomized study published in The BMJ.

How the study was conducted

The trial involved 2,012 patients aged 60 to 80 years with arterial hypertension. The participants’ mean age was 69 years, and 54% were men. They had been taking ACE inhibitors or ARBs for an average of ten years and underwent non-cardiac surgery under general anesthesia at five large Chinese hospitals from November 2020 to December 2023.

Of the participants, 1,004 continued taking their usual medication on the morning of surgery, while 1,008 received an identical placebo. Hypotension was defined as a mean arterial pressure below 65 mmHg or a decrease of at least 30% from the preoperative level, if the condition required treatment.

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What the results showed

Hypotension episodes were recorded in 31.2% of patients who did not take the morning dose and in 45.5% of those who continued therapy. In the group without the medication, the duration of hypotension during surgery was also shorter by an average of 1.3 minutes, and vasopressors were needed less often: 28.5% versus 41.1%.

The researchers found no statistically significant difference between the groups in postoperative hypotension, complications within 30 days, or mortality. They noted that the study involved patients in China undergoing non-cardiac surgeries of moderate duration, so the findings may not apply to very high-risk operations or populations in other countries. Participants were followed for only 30 days after the procedure.

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