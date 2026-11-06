Student protests in France over deteriorating learning conditions, teacher shortages and problems in the education system have grown into a broader wave of discontent over the cost of living, unaffordable housing and the state of public services. Demonstrations also took place in Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

Protests in several countries

As France 24 reports, most marches were peaceful. At the same time, some rallies were accompanied by clashes, looting and damage. Law enforcement actions were also criticized over excessive use of force and mass detentions.

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Economic pressure

The protests are taking place against a backdrop of economic pressure in Europe. France, the European Union's second-largest economy, has slow growth rates and rising public debt, which is forecast to reach 120% of GDP by 2027.

Inflation in the European Union and the eurozone stood at 3.8% in September, compared with 2.1% in 2024. The France 24 program discussed whether the wave of protests could develop into a broader crisis of public trust in governments.

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