Proposed class action filed against Nvidia and Jensen Huang — France 24

On Monday, Nvidia and its CEO Jensen Huang became defendants in a proposed class action lawsuit, France 24 reports. The plaintiffs accuse the company and Huang of misleading shareholders by allegedly concealing his ties to a person suspected of spying for China.

Plaintiffs' allegations

The lawsuit has the status of a proposed class action. Claims about the possible concealment of Huang's ties are allegations by the plaintiffs and should not be treated as an established fact.

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Expert assessment

Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute, told France 24 that the case may also have been aimed at prompting Jensen Huang to lobby the US government. According to him, Huang is an influential figure, including under the Donald Trump administration.

Tsang also expressed the view that Huang had maintained a position favorable to the development and strengthening of China's capabilities in artificial intelligence. This is an expert assessment cited in the France 24 report.

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