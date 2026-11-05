Yemen’s pro-government Giants Brigades said they destroyed three missile launch systems belonging to the Houthi group and killed members of their crews. As Anadolu Agency reports, the brigades said the systems were ready to launch at the time of the strike.

Statement on the operation

The Giants Brigades released a video which, they said, shows the operation. The location of the operation and the number of crew members killed were not specified. Houthi representatives did not immediately comment on the claims.

Earlier the same day, Yemen’s armed forces said they had conducted 1,322 operations against the Houthis as part of Operation Yemen Dawn. They also claimed to have killed or incapacitated about 340 fighters and commanders of the group, as well as destroyed or damaged 114 pieces of military vehicles and equipment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Resumption of hostilities

According to UN reports, fighting between government forces and the Houthis resumed in July. Thousands of people were killed or wounded in the clashes, while more than 250,000 people fled their homes. Before that, the country had experienced a period of relative calm since April 2022.

The civil war in Yemen has continued since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces. In March 2015, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

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