German company Proxima Fusion signed memorandums of understanding with Japan’s Fujikura and Kyoto Fusioneering on October 28 in Tokyo, Japan. The agreement with Fujikura concerns high-temperature superconducting tape used in magnets to confine plasma in fusion reactors. The agreement with Kyoto Fusioneering provides for expanded cooperation on gyrotrons for heating plasma with powerful microwaves and fuel-cycle technologies, OilPrice reports.

Production plan in Lower Saxony

Together with Fujikura, Proxima Fusion plans to explore the possibility of industrial production of such tape in Germany. The planned €140 million facility in Lower Saxony could potentially produce about 5,000 km of tape per year by 2030.

The company estimates that approximately 20,000 km of high-temperature superconducting tape will be needed for the Alpha demonstrator. Each planned Stellaris power plant will require another roughly 40,000 km of material. The tape is wound into magnets that create strong magnetic fields to stably confine plasma at temperatures of 100 to 150 million degrees Celsius.

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Limited production and dependence on raw materials

Producing high-temperature superconducting tape is complex and expensive, so it is made by a limited number of companies. The material is usually based on rare-earth barium copper oxide, REBCO; its ceramic superconducting layer is brittle and sensitive to bending. Magnets made from this material can also locally lose superconductivity, causing resistive heating and potentially damaging the structure.

The production of the tape requires, among other materials, yttrium and gadolinium. According to OilPrice, China accounts for about 69% of global rare-earth mining and introduced export controls in 2025 on yttrium, gadolinium, and five other medium and heavy rare-earth elements.

Proxima Fusion was founded in 2023 as a spin-off from the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics. The company is developing stellarator reactors designed for continuous operation, unlike the more common tokamaks, which operate in pulsed cycles.

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